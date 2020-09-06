Avant, Rondo Renaldo Age 60 - August 29, 2020 Of Omaha. VISITATION: 4-6pm Wednesday, September 9, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday, September 10, also at the Mortuary. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
