Baker, Janet L. June 15, 1940 - August 15, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Bill Baker Jr.; parents, George and Lavinne Bradford; and siblings, Georgia, Keith and Kenneth. Survived by children, Bill Baker III, Mark (Anita) Baker, Christopher Baker, Brenda (Ron) Thom, and Bridgette (Michael) Bollig; siblings, Doris (Ed) O'Niell, Birdie Bradford, and Laura (Richard) Clifton; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, August 21, from 4-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday at 10am all at Westlawn Hillcrest. INTERMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page for those unable to attend: https://www.facebook.com/WestlawnHillcrest/ Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 |www.westlawnhillcrest.com
