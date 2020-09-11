 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bates, Jeanne M.
0 entries

Bates, Jeanne M.

  • 0

Bates, Jeanne M. April 2, 1947 - September 8, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband of 50 years, Larry; parents, William (Norma) Zentmire; sister, Sharon Keast. Survived by children, Marisa (Tim) Lenear and Julie (Maurice) Champoux; grandchildren, Trevor, Eric, Nicci, Garron, Ryan; three sisters; two brothers. VISITATION: Sunday, Sept 13, from 6-8pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, Sept 14, at 11am. Both services will be held at Celebration Covenant Church (16868 Giles Road, Omaha). Memorials in Jeanne's name can be made to the church. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert