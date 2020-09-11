Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Bates, Jeanne M. April 2, 1947 - September 8, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband of 50 years, Larry; parents, William (Norma) Zentmire; sister, Sharon Keast. Survived by children, Marisa (Tim) Lenear and Julie (Maurice) Champoux; grandchildren, Trevor, Eric, Nicci, Garron, Ryan; three sisters; two brothers. VISITATION: Sunday, Sept 13, from 6-8pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, Sept 14, at 11am. Both services will be held at Celebration Covenant Church (16868 Giles Road, Omaha). Memorials in Jeanne's name can be made to the church. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500