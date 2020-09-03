Beck, Lillian Eileen Age 90 Lillian Eileen Beck, of Missouri Valley, IA, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Nye Pointe Nursing Home in Fremont, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert; brother, Howard; and sister, Mavis. Lillian is survived by her children: Sherrie Bradford and husband Bruce of Alta, IA; Scott Beck and wife Janie of Cherry Hills Village, CO; Stuart Beck and wife Beth of Arlington, NE; Shawn Beck and wife Marie of Mesa, AZ; fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Fox of Vancouver, WA. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, IA. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 5, 2020, 11am, First Presbyterian Church, Missouri Valley, IA. Final Resting Place: Mount Hope Cemetery, Battle Creek, IA (3pm). HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.