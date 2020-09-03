 Skip to main content
Beck, Lillian Eileen
Beck, Lillian Eileen Age 90 Lillian Eileen Beck, of Missouri Valley, IA, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Nye Pointe Nursing Home in Fremont, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert; brother, Howard; and sister, Mavis. Lillian is survived by her children: Sherrie Bradford and husband Bruce of Alta, IA; Scott Beck and wife Janie of Cherry Hills Village, CO; Stuart Beck and wife Beth of Arlington, NE; Shawn Beck and wife Marie of Mesa, AZ; fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Fox of Vancouver, WA. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, IA. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 5, 2020, 11am, First Presbyterian Church, Missouri Valley, IA. Final Resting Place: Mount Hope Cemetery, Battle Creek, IA (3pm). HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745

