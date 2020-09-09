Berger-Kohler, Jane A. October 30, 1952 - September 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, John A. and Mary Virginia Berger Sr. Survived by husband, Steve; children, Michael Ankenbauer (Sarah), Sarah Ankenbauer, Jeff Ankenbauer (Sarah); grandchildren, Katie, Van, Natalie, Ramona and Odin; sister, Liz Neary (R.J.); brother, John A. Berger Jr. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, September 11, 10:30am West Center Chapel. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery in Council Bluffs, IA. Memorials may be directed to the family HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.