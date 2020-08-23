Berkland, Thomas E. June 9, 1949 - August 13, 2020 Preceded in death by his father, Sherman, survived by his mother, Charlotte, and sister, Linda (Ed) Baburek. Tom grew up in Morris, IL, graduated from Luther College, and in 1984 began his Great Adventure and moved to Alaska where he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, officiating sports, and guiding his family and friends on their own adventures. He moved to Omaha in 2014. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Morris, IL at a later date. Memorials suggested to Nebraska Humane Society, or animal rescue of choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Berkland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.