Berkland, Thomas E. June 9, 1949 - August 13, 2020 Preceded in death by his father, Sherman, survived by his mother, Charlotte, and sister, Linda (Ed) Baburek. Tom grew up in Morris, IL, graduated from Luther College, and in 1984 began his Great Adventure and moved to Alaska where he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, officiating sports, and guiding his family and friends on their own adventures. He moved to Omaha in 2014. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Morris, IL at a later date. Memorials suggested to Nebraska Humane Society, or animal rescue of choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Berkland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

