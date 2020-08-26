Berten, Sally I. May 25, 1937 - August 15, 2020 VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, August 26th from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Graveside Service: Wednesday, August 26th at 2:30pm at Fairbury, Nebraska Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant a tree in memory of Sally Berten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.