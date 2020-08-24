Berten, Sally I. May 25, 1937 - August 15, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Krystalyn Dawn Berten; and parents, Gladys and Carroll D. Seachord. Survived by daughter, Linda S. Holoubek (Steven L.); son, Thomas M. Berten; grandchildren: John R. Holoubek, Elizabeth A. Williams (Anthony E.), Heather L. Williams, Jennifer Berten, and Autumn Berten; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Berten. VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, August 26th from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Graveside Service: Wednesday, August 26th at 3pm at Fairbury, Nebraska Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
