Bidrowski, Theresa M. April 13, 1948 - August 14, 2020 Longtime teacher at St. Stanislaus School in Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Helen Bidrowski; brothers, Stan (Jeannette) Bidrowski and Ted Bidrowski; numbers of aunts and uncles, including aunt Lottie Benis. Survived by sister-in-law, Eileen Bidrowski; six nieces and five nephews. VISITATION: Thursday, after 5pm with Vigil Service 7pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10am, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Interment: St. John Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
