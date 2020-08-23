Blank, Guy W. June 24, 1938 - August 17, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by wife of 63 years: Joyce; parents: Guy V. and Veloria B. Blank; and in-laws: Thelma Deaver and Guy L. Murphy. Survived by daughter: Deborah (Ray) Falcone; sons: Guy D. Blank, Jr., Michael (Janie) Blank, and Scott Blank; grandchildren: Dan (Amy) Falcone, Chris (Danielle) Falcone, Rachel (Jake) Chvatal, Tara (Adam) Wilson, Kody Watkins, Brian Blank, and Scott Blank; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters: Rosalie (Roger) Boulden, Bonnie Reerink; brother-in-Law: Michael Murphy; beloved furry companions: Noah and Daisy; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. VISITATION: from12Noon-1pm, with SERVICE at 1pm Wednesday, August 26, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St Omaha. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park, Omaha. Donations may be made, in Guy's memory, to Town and Country Humane Society. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
