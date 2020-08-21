 Skip to main content
Blank, Guy W.

Blank, Guy W. June 24, 1938 - August 17, 2020 Services pending. Full notice later. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Guy Blank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

