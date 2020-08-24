Boecker, Beverly J. October 7, 1947 - August 22, 2020 Preceded in death by her father, Clyde Wacker; and brother, Gerald Wacker. Survived by husband, Ron; sons and daughter, Robert Petello, Laura Steyskal (Tim), and Matthew Petello (Ayryal); step-son, Justin Boecker (Danielle); 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; mother, Ruby Wacker; sister, Deanna Sharon; and brother, David Wacker. Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 26th, from 6-8pm at West Center Chapel. Celebration of Life Service: Thursday, August 27th, 11am West Center Chapel. Private Interment. Memorials suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church in Ponca Hills. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
