Bollinger, Clarence James “Butch”
Bollinger, Clarence James “Butch”

  • Updated
Bollinger, Clarence James “Butch” September 18, 1947 - August 26, 2020. Preceded in death by his mother, Mildred White-Eyes. Survived by wife of 52 years, Sandra Bollinger; son, Clarence James Bollinger Jr.; brother, Albert Bollinger; many family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, September 2, from 5-8pm, with ROSARY at 6pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 3, 10am, all at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurection Cemetery. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME  |  5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

