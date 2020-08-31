Bollinger, Clarence James “Butch” September 18, 1947 - August 26, 2020. Preceded in death by his mother, Mildred White-Eyes. Survived by wife of 52 years, Sandra Bollinger; son, Clarence James Bollinger Jr.; brother, Albert Bollinger; many family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, September 2, from 5-8pm, with ROSARY at 6pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 3, 10am, all at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurection Cemetery. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME | 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.