Bordner, Madeline and Kane
Bordner, Madeline and Kane

Bordner, Madeline and Kane Kane died on April 20, 2019 and Madeline died on February 15, 2020. Madeline and Kane met, married, worked, and raised their family in Omaha. Come join us for the CELEBRATION of Life and Memories for both. BYOB. VISITATION September 12, Saturday 10-11am, with SERVICE 11am, at Roeder Mortuary. Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

