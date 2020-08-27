Boyd, Douglas L. April 9, 1957 - August 21, 2020 Douglas Lee Boyd, 63, of Omaha, Nebraska passed away Friday August 21, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Thomas Boyd. Survived by wife, Jody; daughters: Shelby Hunke (Jake), Paige Goldsberry, and Joelle Goldsberry (Kevin); grandsons, Miles and Tucker; mother, Mabel Boyd; sisters, Susan Boyd (Craig) and Sandy O'Malley (William); brothers, Bruce Boyd and Bob Boyd (Marla); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. SERVICES: Saturday, August 29th, 2pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by fellowship with the family. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
