Brennan, Thomas J. May 24, 1954 - August 21, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Catherine Brennan; father, Marcus Brennan; brothers, Patrick Brennan and James Brennan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Norma and Martin Hansen; sister-in-law, Marjean Sack; brother-in-law, Jerry Van Bibber; and nephew, David Coffin. Survived by wife, Jan Brennan; children, Eric Brennan and wife Stephanie, and Sarah Solano and husband Payton; grandchildren, Rylen Solano, Avery Brennan and Gennavieve Solano; sister, Mary Jane Hendricks and husband Rick; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Norm Sack, Sandy and Clint Van Winkle, Gary Hansen, June Van Bibber, Dallas and Sonja Hansen, Cecilia Brennan and Donna Brennan; step-mother, Phyllis Brennan; nieces and nephews. WAKE SERVICE: Monday, August 24th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 5pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, August 25th, 11am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to VNA Hospice, the American Heart Association, or the University of Nebraska Foundation Brain Cancer Research Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.