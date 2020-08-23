 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brennan, Thomas J.
0 entries

Brennan, Thomas J.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Brennan, Thomas J.

Brennan, Thomas J. May 24, 1954 - August 21, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Catherine Brennan; father, Marcus Brennan; brothers, Patrick Brennan and James Brennan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Norma and Martin Hansen; sister-in-law, Marjean Sack; brother-in-law, Jerry Van Bibber; and nephew, David Coffin. Survived by wife, Jan Brennan; children, Eric Brennan and wife Stephanie, and Sarah Solano and husband Payton; grandchildren, Rylen Solano, Avery Brennan and Gennavieve Solano; sister, Mary Jane Hendricks and husband Rick; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Norm Sack, Sandy and Clint Van Winkle, Gary Hansen, June Van Bibber, Dallas and Sonja Hansen, Cecilia Brennan and Donna Brennan; step-mother, Phyllis Brennan; nieces and nephews. WAKE SERVICE: Monday, August 24th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 5pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, August 25th, 11am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to VNA Hospice, the American Heart Association, or the University of Nebraska Foundation Brain Cancer Research Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Brennan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert