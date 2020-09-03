Briles, Karen S. June 4, 1964 - September 2, 2020 Survived by husband, Howard; children: Jessica Strong (Russell Glover), Kyle Strong (Alexandra), Nathan Briles, Emily Briles; granddaughters: Aria Strong and Madeleine Glover; mother, Betty Queen; siblings: Dennis Queen (Betsy) and Douglas Queen; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by father, James Queen; sister, Susan Queen. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICES PENDING Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
