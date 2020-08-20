You have permission to edit this article.
Bullaro, Marie A. July 27, 1918 - August 15, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Tony; son, Dennis; sisters, Angeleen and Nina; and brother, Sam. Survived by daughter, Barbara J. Costanzo; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, August 22nd from 10:30am to 11:30am, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 11:30am. INTERMENT: Monday, August 24th, 10am, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Heritage at Sterling Ridge. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marie Bullaro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

