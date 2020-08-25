Bush, Laurie R. February 2, 1943 - August 22, 2020 Survived by husband, J. Raymond Bush; children: Wendy (Mark) Nelson, Sheilah (Bill) Snyder, Jacquie (Calen) Hanks; grandchildren: Mackenzie Nelson, Quinn, Will and Grant Snyder, Kathryn, Violet, Jack, and Paul Hanks; brother, John (Margo Zinberg) Singer; many other family and friends. SERVICES: 10:30am Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant a tree in memory of Laurie Bush as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.