Bush, Laurie R. February 2, 1943 - August 22, 2020 Survived by husband, J. Raymond Bush; children: Wendy (Mark) Nelson, Sheilah (Bill) Snyder, Jacquie (Calen) Hanks; grandchildren: Mackenzie Nelson, Quinn, Will and Grant Snyder, Kathryn, Violet, Jack, and Paul Hanks; brother, John (Margo Zinberg) Singer; many other family and friends. SERVICES: 10:30am Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Laurie Bush as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

