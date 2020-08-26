Callahan, Carolanne August 3, 1943 - August 23, 2020 Preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine E. Callahan; and father, Edward B. Callahan. Survived by daughter Anne Savery, her husband Mark and other loving family and dear friends. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE. Memorials may be directed to Holy Cross Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
