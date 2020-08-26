 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Callahan, Carolanne
0 entries

Callahan, Carolanne

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Callahan, Carolanne August 3, 1943 - August 23, 2020 Preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine E. Callahan; and father, Edward B. Callahan. Survived by daughter Anne Savery, her husband Mark and other loving family and dear friends. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE. Memorials may be directed to Holy Cross Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carolanne Callahan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert