Campbell, John L. Jr. December 29, 1935 - September 2, 2020 Preceded in death by, wife, Leona G. (Nelson) Campbell. Survived by, children, Joan M. Edwards (Joel), Barbara Campbell, Carolyn J. Perrin (James), Marian Campbell, John J. Campbell (Renee), Jackie Larson (Trent); 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons; 5 great-granddaughters. VISITATION begins Saturday, September 5th, at 9:30am in the Nash Chapel at St. Cecilia Cathedral, followed by a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am in the Cathedral. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
