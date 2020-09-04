 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Campbell, John L. Jr.
0 entries

Campbell, John L. Jr.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Campbell, John L. Jr. December 29, 1935 - September 2, 2020 Preceded in death by, wife, Leona G. (Nelson) Campbell. Survived by, children, Joan M. Edwards (Joel), Barbara Campbell, Carolyn J. Perrin (James), Marian Campbell, John J. Campbell (Renee), Jackie Larson (Trent); 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons; 5 great-granddaughters. VISITATION begins Saturday, September 5th, at 9:30am in the Nash Chapel at St. Cecilia Cathedral, followed by a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am in the Cathedral. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert