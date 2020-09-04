 Skip to main content
Campbell, Linda K.
Campbell, Linda K.

Campbell, Linda K. Age 70 Linda K. Campbell, of Omaha, NE, died Sunday, August 30. Linda was born in Omaha, NE, the daughter of Joseph "Bob" and Viola (Windhorst) Chaney. In 1990, Linda earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Business Administration. In 1992, she earned her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Nebraska Omaha. In 1993, Linda began working as the Director of Social Work at the Thomas Fitzgerald Veterans Home in Omaha. Following her retirement, Linda ran her rental property business. Linda is survived by daughter, Heather Campbell (Thomas Davidson, Jr.) of Walthill, NE; son, Britt (Shari) Campbell of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Emme Campbell, Madeline Campbell, Aisha Campbell, Ethan Campbell (Haley Walters), Arielle Campbell (Jamal Addison and baby Zyaire expected in November), Thomas Davidson, III, Kaiden Davidson, Robert Campbell, Ava Campbell; stepdaughter, Abby Jo Brown; sister-in-law, Judy Chaney of Pender, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lon Chaney; and former husband, Edward Campbell. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, September 5, at 10am at the Rosehill Cemetery of Pender. VISITATION: Friday, September 4, from 5-7pm, at the Munderloh Smith Funeral Home of Pender. MUNDERLOH-SMITH FUNERAL HOME Pender, NE | (402) 385-3093 www.munderlohfuneralhome.com

