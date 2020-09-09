Camper, Roni Kay (Failla) October 24, 1962 - September 5, 2020 GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 am at Bohemian Cemetery, 5201 Center St. Omaha, NE. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.