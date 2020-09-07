Carlsen, Lois Jean (Chase) March 4, 1938 - September 5, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, David; parents, Floyd and Alice (Brandt) Chase; and brother, Donald. Survived by children: Janet (Chuck) Campbell, Barbara, and Douglas (Naoko); grandchildren: Nicole Campbell and Charlie Campbell; and many other loving family members and friends. Further information will be provided.
