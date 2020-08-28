 Skip to main content
Carlson-Nelsen, Phyllis June June 21, 1934 - August 27, 2020 Born in Harlan, Iowa and a graduate of Harlan High School, Phyllis moved to Washington, DC to support the troops as a clerk in the War Department during the Korean War. Upon her return to Omaha she worked as a bank teller where she ultimately met a former acquaintance from Harlan, Vic Nelsen. After a short engagement, they were married in 1955 and enjoyed 46 years together until Vic's death in 2001. They raised three sons, Kirk, Brad and Bruce, spending their summers at Okoboji and as the boys left home, she and Vic would spend their winters in Mesa, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents, Muggs and Sparky Larsen; and by husband, Victor Nelsen (2001), and husband Ray Carlson (2006). Survived by her brother, Dwayne Larsen; and her three sons and their families: Kirk Nelsen, Jamie and Dan, Brad and Amanda Nelsen, Austin, Carson and Hailey, and Bruce and Debbie Nelsen, Tyler, Caroline, and Katherine. In all, 3 children, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, together with numerous nephews, nieces, and many close friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: 9:30am Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 8:30-9:30am Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

