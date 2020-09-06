Carmicheal, Charles W., Jr. April 17, 1966 - September 2, 2020 Omaha. Survived by daughter: Harley Carmicheal; son: Charles Carmicheal, III; brothers: Patrick Carmicheal, and Marty Lenz; other siblings, family, and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Wednesday, September 9, at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St Omaha, NE. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
