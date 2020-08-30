Cary, David Owen David Owen Cary, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed peacefully from this world on August 19, 2020 at Journey House Hospice Care (Tabitha Nursing Home), in Lincoln, NE. He was a life member of VFW Post 9776 (Ashland, NE). David met his future wife Wanda (Mercer) in Laramie WY. They married in August of 1956 in Laramie, WY, and were married for 58 years. David Cary retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Lincoln, NE, in 1997. David will be Cremated, and his ashes Interred next to his loving wife at the Omaha National Veterans Cemetery on September 17, 2020 at 1pm. David was preceded in death by his loving wife. He will be greatly missed. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.