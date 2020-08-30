 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cary, David Owen
0 entries

Cary, David Owen

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Cary, David Owen David Owen Cary, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed peacefully from this world on August 19, 2020 at Journey House Hospice Care (Tabitha Nursing Home), in Lincoln, NE. He was a life member of VFW Post 9776 (Ashland, NE). David met his future wife Wanda (Mercer) in Laramie WY. They married in August of 1956 in Laramie, WY, and were married for 58 years. David Cary retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Lincoln, NE, in 1997. David will be Cremated, and his ashes Interred next to his loving wife at the Omaha National Veterans Cemetery on September 17, 2020 at 1pm. David was preceded in death by his loving wife. He will be greatly missed. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert