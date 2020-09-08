 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Castle, Felipe C.
0 entries

Castle, Felipe C.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Castle, Felipe C.

Castle, Felipe C. July 20, 1941 - September 5, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife, Maria; and parents, Joseph and Anita. Survived by his children, Virginia Quinlan (Sean), Victoria Ward (Christian), Felipe Jr., Sanjuanita Strain (Ben), Elizabeth Bruce (Doug), and Joseph (Natalia); grandchildren, Bryce, Drew, Harrison, Jackson, Cruz, Ryder, Sofia, Luisa and Hawkes; brother, Arthur; sisters, Maria Sanchez and Josie Garcia; nieces and nephews. VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, September 9th, 7pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, with VISITATION starting at 5pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 10th, 10:30am at the Church. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the Knights of Columbus St. John Vianney Council #7740. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert