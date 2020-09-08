Castle, Felipe C. July 20, 1941 - September 5, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife, Maria; and parents, Joseph and Anita. Survived by his children, Virginia Quinlan (Sean), Victoria Ward (Christian), Felipe Jr., Sanjuanita Strain (Ben), Elizabeth Bruce (Doug), and Joseph (Natalia); grandchildren, Bryce, Drew, Harrison, Jackson, Cruz, Ryder, Sofia, Luisa and Hawkes; brother, Arthur; sisters, Maria Sanchez and Josie Garcia; nieces and nephews. VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, September 9th, 7pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, with VISITATION starting at 5pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 10th, 10:30am at the Church. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the Knights of Columbus St. John Vianney Council #7740. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
