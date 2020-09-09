 Skip to main content
Charleston, Catherine Marie (Digilio Fulton)
Charleston, Catherine Marie (Digilio Fulton)

Charleston, Catherine Marie (Digilio Fulton) October 2, 1931 - September 5, 2020 Survived by Russell/Nancy Fulton, Rick/Mary Fulton, Robin/Renee Fulton; Steve/Ruth Charleston; Susie Charleston Justice/Steve Lyons; grandkids: Amanda Fulton, Mindy/Jon Stohler; Maureen Fulton/Brian Windhorst, Joel Fulton; Travis Fulton, Rachael Fulton; Maggie/Vinnie Bruno; Jennifer Charleston, Lisa Charleston, Steven Charleston, Anthony Charleston, Megan/Alex Dombrowski; Jason McFarland, Josh McFarland; great-grandchildren: Alexander and Ian Stohler, Everett and Evelyn Fulton, Dane Windhorst, Chaiston Crumpton, Gabriel Bruno, Case Woracek and Raymond Bruno, Madysen, Savanah and Roman Charleston, Kirstynn McFarland, Maddox Dombrowski; great-great-grandchild: Ezra Anthony Charleston; brother, Sonny Digilio; sisters-in-law: Sue Digilio; Rose Digilio; Angie Mainor. She was preceded in death by parents: Dorothy (Abboud)/Lonnie Karnes; Tony/Popsey Digilio; husbands: Russell J Fulton (for 21 years) and Everett "Smokey" Charleston (for 32 years); daughter: Katie Ann Woracek; grandson, Tim McFarland; great-grandson, Nolan Steven Dombrowski; 2 brothers: Jim Digilio, Sam Digilio; step-sister, Marguerite Polmantier. VISITATION: Thursday, September 10 (Masks must be worn): 9:30-10:30am, West Center Chapel; Private Family Service Heafey Hoffmann Dworak & Cutler, 7805 W Center Rd; 402-391-3900. Internment at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. To view a live, 11am, broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. Memorials are suggested to: Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave., Omaha, NE 68106, 402-553-7500; https://www.holycrossomaha.org/ HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

