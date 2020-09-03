 Skip to main content
Cherek, Anthony J. "Tony"
Cherek, Anthony J. "Tony" October 8, 1938 - September 1, 2020 Caring husband, father and "Grampy" who was always generous with his help, support and love. He was devoted to his family, believed in the power of prayer, and enjoyed making his grandchildren laugh. He was preceded by his wife, Rita Claire Cherek; sisters, Evelyn Machacek, Dolores "Dee" Martin, Eleanor Ulanowski, Kathryn Benak. Survived by, children: John Cherek, Kristine Hacker (Tim), and Jeff Cherek (Robin); grandchildren: Jeremy, Sean, Audrey, Megan, and Elise; brother, Mark; many other family and dear friends. WAKE SERVICE: Friday, September 4th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with visitation from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 5th, 10am, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church (7790 S. 192nd Street). Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church or Columban Fathers. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

