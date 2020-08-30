Chicoine, Marilyn (Imig) January 6, 1935 - August 14, 2020 Marilyn Jane Chicoine, age 85, died on Friday, August 14, in Elk Point, SD. The daughter of Erwin and Martha Imig, she was born in Council Bluffs, IA and moved to Seward, NE as a young girl. A principal and teacher in the public school system of Elkhorn, NE for many years, she was an alumna of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She married Stanis R. Chicoine of Elk Point, a widowed father of nine, joining his family on November 23, 1973. He died in 2008. She is survived by nine children; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; and a brother-in-law. A Funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, August 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point. Burial followed in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the religious education program of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she taught for many years, P.O. Box 340, Elk Point, SD 57025. The complete obituary may be viewed online through Kober Funeral Home at: www.koberfuneralhome.com.
