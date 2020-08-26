Chloupek, Dianna Rae October 10, 1942 - August 23, 2020 Dianna was proceeded in death by her parents, Ethal and James; sister, Ona May; grandson, Nate. She is survived by her husband, JW; children Joy, Wayne, Ron (Stephanie); grandkids, Jessica, Ashley and Kyle; twin sister, Deanna,; brothers James and Ron. Dianna loved birds, flowers and her dog Foxy. She fought a good fight against Parkinson's for 32 years. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 68pm Thursday, August 27th. FUNERAL SERVICE: 2pm Friday, August 28th. Both at Celebration Covenant Church, 16868 Giles Road, Omaha NE. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319
