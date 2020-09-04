 Skip to main content
Citta, Judith K.
Citta, Judith K.

Citta, Judith K. Age 73, of Garrison, SD; formerly of Springfield, NE. Passed away August 31st. Survived by husband, Bernard; daughters, Lynnea, Maystrick of Florida; Jennifer Beckers and grandchildren, Andrew and Margaret Beckers, all of Lennox, SD. VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, George Boom Mortuary at Brandon, SD. SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am, Split Rock Lutheran Church, Brandon, SD.

