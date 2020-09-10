Clark, Alejo It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Alejo Clark of Omaha, NE on September 8, 2020 at the young age of 31. He will be held close in the hearts of his parents, Jerome Clark, Sr. and Marie (Ariza) Clark; siblings, Maricruz Soto, Cecilio M. Ariza, (Christine), Monique Clark, Jerome Clark, Jr.; nephew, Cecilio M. Ariza, Jr.; niece, Mia M. Ariza; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Alejo is preceded in death by his grandparents and great- grandparents. FUNERAL: Friday, September 11th, 11am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Calvary. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.