Clatterbuck, Robert L. September 7, 1938 - August 27, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Lee and Beatrice Clatterbuck; brother, Charles; and nephew, Bruce. Survived by wife, Donna M.; children: Robert, Laura Krzycki (Shane), Thomas and Julie Schultz (Michael); eight grandchildren: Sarah and Ryan Clatterbuck, Olivia, Connor, Colin and Daniel Krzycki, Emily and Elise Schultz; sister-in-law, Linda Clatterbuck; nephew, Brent Clatterbuck (Debra); brothers-in-law, Don Chleborad (Carolyn), Ron Chleborad (Jill) and Dennis Chleborad (George Anhorn); many other relatives and friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, August 30th from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, August 31st, 11am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Lung Association or the Siena/Francis House. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
