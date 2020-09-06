 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Comiskey, S. Craig "Mr. `C""
0 entries

Comiskey, S. Craig "Mr. `C""

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Comiskey, S. Craig "Mr. 'C'" July 29, 1947 - September 4, 2020 Passed away in Omaha. Stephen Craig Comiskey was born in Des Moines, IA on July 29th, 1947 to S. James and Eunice "Sonny" Comiskey. He spent over 40 years as a school counselor, known as Mr. 'C'. He loved every student. Those that excelled, he praised. Those that struggled, he helped in every way possible. He, along with 4 other softball enthusiasts, brought sanctioned Girl's High School Fast Pitch Softball to Nebraska in 1991. Craig coached the game for years at Ralston High School. Giving that up was one of the hardest things he had to do! After retirement, he spent 10 more years in the education system, doing what he could. Doing what he loved. In his own words, "The only tears I wish shed for me are tears of joy. I had a very good life. I accomplished what I was placed on earth to do. Preceded in death by my mom, "Sonny"; and my father, S. James Comiskey. I am survived by my loving and caring wife, Colleen; her three children, David A. Breci, Becky Kyle (Mike), Kim Fisher (Mike Larsen); four grandchildren, Jacob and Kaitlyn Fisher, Madison and Ryder Kyle. I hope you will be as blessed as I was." A Celebration of Life Service will be announced. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert