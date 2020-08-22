Conant, Bonnie Tritschler Age 90, passed away on August 19, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1930 in Chicago and was preceded in death by her husband, George and parents. She is survived by daughter, Lynn Conant-Burton (Ken Burton) of Kinmen, Taiwan; son, Jim Conant (Sharon Appleby) Omaha, and son, Peter Conant, Omaha; first cousin,Charlie Tritschler and family of Indiana. Bonnie was a graduate of Mount Holyoke College with a Masters from Harvard University. Bonnie loved people, tennis, dusting, and clothes. Bonnie was a Great mom and will be missed. Services at a later date.
