Condon, John D. Age 96 Survived by wife of 77 years, Jennie (Deaver); sons, Rich (Jane), Mike (Kris), Greg; daughters, Kathy Palmer, Rose Klabunde (Dan); 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph Condon and Marie Perazzo; sisters, Mary Mangiapane, Patricia Peri, Donna Mangan; brother, Harold Tagg; granddaughter, Amber Condon. John was a WWII veteran, 34-year employee of the Omaha World Herald and founder of the Omaha Public Golfer's Association. Private Graveside Service with full Military Honors. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. Condolences welcome online at www.heafeyheafey.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Sienna Francis House, 1702 Nicholas St., Omaha, NE 68102. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

