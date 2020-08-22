 Skip to main content
Cooney, Elizabeth "Betty" C. Kennedy
Cooney, Elizabeth "Betty" C. Kennedy Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, August 22, 2020, 12 Noon at Christ the King Catholic Church. Internment Calvary Cemetery. All are asked to wear face masks and social distance. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Cooney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

