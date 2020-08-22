Cooney, Elizabeth "Betty" C. Kennedy Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, August 22, 2020, 12 Noon at Christ the King Catholic Church. Internment Calvary Cemetery. All are asked to wear face masks and social distance. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Cooney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.