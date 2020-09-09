Costanzo, Veronica L. July 7, 1935 - September 7, 2020 Preceded in death by husband of 55 years, Richard L. "Dick" Costanzo. Survived by sons: Rich L. Costanzo, Jr. (Mary Ann), Dan Costanzo (Vickie); daughter, Debbie Catalano (Patrick); grandchildren: Angela Connor (Sean), Lindsey Kurcz (Steven), Andrew Costanzo, Kara Nevins (Adam), Jessica Price (Chris); 8 great-grandchildren VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, September 10th, 7pm West Center Chapel with VISITATION from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 11th, 11am St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Private Interment: Resurrection. Memorials are suggested to American Lung Association in Nebraska HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
