Cox, Janet Mae
Cox, Janet Mae July 23, 1940 - August 23, 2020 Age 80, of Lazy Acres, AR. Passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Council Bluffs, IA to Walter B. and Darlene V. Cox. Janet was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln H.S. in Council Bluffs. She worked at Lucent Technologies and, after 36 years of service, retired to her home in Lazy Acres, AR in 1997. Janet is survived by her sister, Barbara (Bobbie) Conatella; aunt, Bessie (Punky) Schmielau; uncle, Jay T. Cox (Joanne); sisters in-law, Lyla Cox (Walt) and Jennifer Jensen (Terry); nieces and nephews: Lynn Holthaus (Kevin), Jerry Whitbeck, Kathy Cox-Smith (Ron), Kelly Schierbrock (Mike), Ramona Lebaugh, Danielle Cox, Teri Jo McNeal, and Billy Cox (Shelley); as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Darlene Cox; brothers, Walter Earl Cox and Terry W. Cox; brother in-law, Martin Conatella. The family asks that all donations be sent to the Council Bluffs Salvation Army. A Memorial will be held for Janet in Council Bluffs, IA at a later date.

