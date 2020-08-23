 Skip to main content
Cramer, Barbara Jean Ann
Cramer, Barbara Jean Ann

Cramer, Barbara Jean Ann October 1, 1931 - August 19, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Lee A. Cramer; son, Daniel Lee Cramer; and sister, Carrie Szymanski. Survived by sons, Mike (Julie) Cramer, Steve Cramer; daughters, Pam (Jack) Culek, Debbie (Dan) O'Reilly; granddaughter, Shannon (Chad) Culek; grandsons, Jason (China) Cramer, Josh Cramer, Justin (Stephanie) Cramer, Ben Cramer, Jonathan (Koleden) Koenig, Matthew Culek, Andrew O'Reilly, Trevor (Bekah) O'Reilly, Kyle (Amy) O'Reilly, Zachary (Daphne) O'Reilly, Brian (Lindsay) O'Reilly, Nathanael O'Reilly, Seth (Hayley) O'Reilly; great grandchildren, Cayden Cribbs, Aven Cramer, Jackson Cramer, Lucy Culek, Cameron Culek, Annie O'Reilly, Grace O'Reilly, Rory O'Reilly, Katie O'Reilly; and a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION 9-10am Tuesday. FUNERAL SERVICE 10am Tuesday, August 25, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street. Burial at Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. 402-496-9000 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Cramer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

