Cwikla, Leona Sylvia "Lee" (Kopecny), RPh
Cwikla, Leona Sylvia "Lee" (Kopecny), RPh July 14, 1921 - August 24, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John F. Cwikla; parents, Joseph and Sylvia Kopecny; and brother, Joseph Kopecny. Survived by son, Mark Cwikla of San Diego, CA; daughter, Elizabeth "Kim" Cwikla (Kristy Krajicek) of Omaha, NE; granddaughters: Sarah Sirovetz (Robert), Jennifer Roberts (A.J.), and Lindsey Cwikla; and great-grandchildren: Rachel and Jake Sirovetz and Harley and Axel Roberts. SERVICES at a later date in Sioux City, IA. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Leona Cwikla, RPh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

