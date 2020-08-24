Dambrosia, Viola Y. January 20, 1926 - August 22, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; husbands, Fred Turco and Louis Dambrosia; and sister, Elouise. Survived by sisters, Henrietta and Betty; daughters, Bonnie Turco-Hauptman (Thomas), and Joanne Wilson (Robert); 3 granddaughters and 13 great-grandchildren. WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday, August 25th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 2pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, August 26th, 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (96th and Q). Entombment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
