 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dambrosia, Viola Y.
0 entries

Dambrosia, Viola Y.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Dambrosia, Viola Y.

Dambrosia, Viola Y. January 20, 1926 - August 22, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; husbands, Fred Turco and Louis Dambrosia; and sister, Elouise. Survived by sisters, Henrietta and Betty; daughters, Bonnie Turco-Hauptman (Thomas), and Joanne Wilson (Robert); 3 granddaughters and 13 great-grandchildren. WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday, August 25th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 2pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, August 26th, 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (96th and Q). Entombment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Viola Dambrosia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert