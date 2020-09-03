Dana, Dianne January 8, 1943 - September 1, 2020 Dianne Dana (Teply), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who met her, passed away peacefully with her family by her bedside after suffering from Alzheimer's for several years. She was 77 years young. Dianne is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Duane L. Dana; her son, Karl Dana (Dr.Yukari Maezato) of Alexandria, VA; her daughter, Dr. Carmen Dana of Papillion, NE; granddaughter Julia Pedersen of Papillion, NE; grandson Paxton Pedersen of Papillion, NE; sister Sondra Bryant of Boise, ID; mother-in-law Lillian Dana of Buhl, ID; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends from all over the United States. She was preceded in death by her parents. Dianne was born on January 8, 1943 to Louis and Vonda Teply in Boise, ID. Dianne attended the University of Idaho where she received a degree in Elementary Education. She married her soul-mate Duane Dana in 1966. From that day forward, they were inseparable. They moved several times, especially early in their marriage, as they followed Duane's career in Electrical Engineering, living in Moscow, ID; Bellevue, NE; Bellevue, ID; Oklahoma City, OK and then Papillion, NE. They had their first child, Karl, in 1968, and their daughter Carmen in 1970. The family moved to Papillion, NE in 1971 and have spent the rest of their lives there raising their children, watching them graduate from high school and college and embarking on their own lives. Dianne was an elementary school teacher who balanced the needs of family with her tireless work ethic and drive. She loved teaching and watching the children learn. In her spare time, Dianne loved to do crafts. She especially loved needle work and created many needle point pictures and embroidered quilts, especially for newborns. Dianne loved the mountains and lake at McCall, ID and traveled there with Duane, their children, and eventually their grandchildren every year. Always together, their life is a true love story. Dianne had many friends, old and new, and she took action to keep them in her life, despite distance or passage of time. Dianne's ability to put people at ease and stimulate conversation and laughter were blessings. She never met a person that she didn't like. Her home was a frequent site of large family gatherings for holidays, reunions, birthdays and parties. No occasion was too small to celebrate, and Dianne's hospitality, generosity and love welcomed all around her. Above all, Dianne was a devoted wife and life-partner to Duane, and mother to her children. She was proud of her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. Her children remember her as an intelligent, strong, compassionate, hard-working, supportive, and fiercely loving mother who was always there. In recent years when she retired from teaching and became a grandmother, a dream for her, she treasured every moment with her grandchildren, describing them simply, and often, as "just beautiful". She lived every day to the fullest with vigor and a zest for life and an unwavering love of others which will never be forgotten. In liew of flowers, please send memorial tributes in Dianne's name to the charity of your choice. Due to Covid 19, Private Family Service only will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 with Private Gravesite Services at Cedardale Cemetery in Papillion. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we can safely celebrate with all of Dianne's family and friends. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St. Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
