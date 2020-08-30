Dancer, Ionia October 20, 1933 - August 25, 2020 Age 86 of Omaha. Passed away on August 25th. She was born in Winchester, AR on October 20, 1933 to Joe and Ionie (Tindall) Armstrong. Ionia was preceded in death by her husband, West, Sr.; children, Lucille, Velma, Clara, West, Jr. and Alonzo; and siblings, Queen, Beulah, Estelle, Adlene, Zeola, Timothy, Joe and Milton. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Cummins-Henry (Louis, Jr.); sons, Michael and Dwayne Dancer (Brenda); and many grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; family and friends. She was a member of Rising Star Baptist Church in Omaha. VISITATION: 11am-1pm Tuesday, September 1, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave, with the FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.