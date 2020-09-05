 Skip to main content
Dangerfield, Mary A.
Dangerfield, Mary A. October 1, 1935 - September 2, 2020 Age 84, of Council Bluffs, formerly of LaVista, NE. Preceded by daughter, Danita. Survived by daughter, Paula Dangerfield; son, Michael (Lorraine) Dangerfield; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild and two on the way. VISITATION: Monday, 5-7pm, at Cutler - O'Neill - Meyer - Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 12 noon, at the funeral home. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

