Dawson, Richard Lee November 13, 1938 - August 22, 2020 Richard passed away with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard G. and Elsie A. Dawson (Andelt); devoted wife of 61 years, Billianna "Billie"; and brothers, Larry and Frank. He is survived by his children, Richard W., Cindy (Mark) Vavra, Dixie (Don) Mather, and Gail (Al) Christensen; brother, Leroy (Nancy); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; relatives and friends. He was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandpa, and Poppy with a passion for making everlasting memories, showing true love and leading by example. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 am. To view the livestream of the service, go here to be added to the private Facebook group where the service will be streamed: http://RichardDawsonMemorial.com Memorials to the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 84, Cedar Creek, Nebraska 68016. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
