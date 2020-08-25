Dawson, Ronald G. March 10, 1948 - August 17, 2020 Proudly served his country in the USMC. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence Dawson and Loretta Preslar. Survived by many brothers, sisters and other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Friday, August 28, 2020, from 10:30am-12:30pm at Braman Mortuary 72nd St Chapel with procession to Calvary Cemetery for a GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 1pm. Military Honors by USMC and American Legion Post 1. To leave a condolence visit:bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
