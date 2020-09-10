 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
deBoer, Marc A.
0 entries

deBoer, Marc A.

  • 0

deBoer, Marc A. August 16, 1961 - September 5, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Hendrik deBoer; brother, Hendrik J. deBoer. Survived by, wife, Kathy; sons, Everett and Marc "Anthony" Jr. (Lauren); grandchildren, Everett Jr., Carson, Tristan, Jayden; mother, Mary Ellen; sisters and brothers, Roberta JoAnn deBoer-Balcom, H. Martin deBoer (Ruth), Judy Debbie deBoer, Frederick deBoer; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, September 11th, 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 12th, 2pm, Countryside Community Church. Private Interment. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert